Brewers Reportedly Intend To Keep Crucial Part Of Infield Despite Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers are now thought to be threading the needle of buying and selling at the July 30 trade deadline, but one player is rumored to be safe from those conversations.
With less than a week until the trade deadline, the Brewers still sit atop the National League Central and remain relatively quiet as it approaches aside from the Aaron Civale trade earlier this month. With reports of the Brew Crew possibly looking to add and subtract, a beloved infielder reportedly does not have to worry about relocation this summer.
"The Brewers’ position-player group is relatively deep and has been mostly healthy so far," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Wednesday morning. "In a different year, shortstop (and free-agent-to-be) Willy Adames might be a candidate to be traded for pitching, but the Brewers say they intend to keep Adames all the way to free agency, valuing both his performance and his mentorship of (Jackson) Chourio."
Adames is hitting .249 with 40 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 68 RBIs, and a .771 OPS (114 OPS+) in 101 games this season.
With recent trends pointing at the possibility of the front office potentially looking to move major league talent to acquire starting pitching help that the club needs, it's reassuring to know that the 28-year-old isn't likely to get moved despite his contract situation.
For most teams, a player on an expiring contract would be the first in trade conversations but general manager Matt Arnold must see something different with Adames.
Although the shortstop doesn't appear to be heading anywhere this summer, a few names have been rumored to be used as trade collateral to acquire the rotation help that Milwaukee needs -- mostly from the crowded outfield.
