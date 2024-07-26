Brewers Reportedly Interested In Polarizing Angels Southpaw, Is Trade Likely?
The Milwaukee Brewers are anticipated to make a notable move ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, centered around their rotation.
With the deadline under a week away, there have been many rumors surrounding the Brewers' plans to strengthen their roster for the postseason and a new name has entered the mix.
"(Reid) Detmers is only a few seasons removed from a 3.77 ERA, and he struck out 168 in just 148 2/3 innings last season," Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey wrote Thursday evening. "Several postseason contenders, including the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Arizona) Diamondbacks, Brewers, (Cleveland) Guardians and (Houston) Astros, have reportedly inquired about the Angels’ southpaw."
Detmers' stats from last season reflect a completely different person as he has a 6.14 ERA with a 70-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.48 WHIP in 63 innings pitched across 12 games this season and is currently retooling his approach in Triple-A.
The 25-year-old is under team control through 2027 and recently has shown that he would likely be a project to work on rather than an immediate upgrade to the Brewers rotation.
The southpaw is still very young and has a promising future ahead of him, however, Milwaukee needs a proven starting pitcher that will aid their postseason run -- a trade shouldn't be ruled out but the Brew Crew may want to direct their trade talks in a different direction.
With that said, Detmers is garnering attention from legitimate contenders so there must be a belief across the league that clubs can work on the hurler and prepare him for October baseball.
More MLB: Brewers Catch A Must-Needed Break And Receive Best News Possible With Superstar