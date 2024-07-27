Brewers Reportedly Receiving Calls For Slugger, Trade Could Be Imminent
The Milwaukee Brewers are now expected to be engaged in a mix of buying and selling as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.
The Brewers need to trade for a starting pitcher to aid their rotation in a postseason run. One Major League Baseball insider mentioned teams have been calling for an outfielder that could be used to acquire a much-needed arm.
"One name that has come up in trade talks involving the Milwaukee Brewers is outfielder Garrett Mitchell, sources say," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote Friday afternoon. "It’s unclear how willing the Brewers are to move the young left-handed hitter, especially after Christian Yelich was placed on the injured list with a back injury. But one rival executive in contact with Milwaukee viewed Mitchell as a potential trade piece to acquire a starting pitcher."
Mitchell is hitting .227 with four extra-base hits including one home run, four RBIs and a .697 OPS (95 OPS+) in 15 games this season.
The 25-year-old on his own likely wouldn't yield the Brewers a high-quality starting pitcher, and if moved at all would probably be included in a package with low-level prospects -- or in a mix of other outfielders rumored to also be in trade conversations.
Although it's unclear if Milwaukee is fielding teams interest in the left-handed bat with actual consideration of moving him, it wouldn't be a shock if he is shipped out in a trade for a starting pitcher.
More MLB: Brewers Potential Target Traded To Red Sox, Adding Pressure To Deadline