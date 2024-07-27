Brewers Seemingly No Longer In Running To Acquire Best Starting Pitcher On Market
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the hunt for starting pitching help ahead of the July 30 trade deadline for a deep postseason run, but things may have gone south.
Although Milwaukee has historically been reserved at the trade deadline, this season could have been different. There are many premier starting pitchers rumored to be on the trade block, and one, in particular, could have made a huge difference for the Brew Crew -- who are now rumored to be out of the sweepstakes.
"Several other teams, such as the (Atlanta) Braves, (St. Louis) Cardinals, Brewers, (Washington) Nationals and (Houston) Astros, would love to acquire (Garrett) Crochet, but I don't see how they match up with Chicago (White Sox) in a deal for the lefty," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on Thursday. "And I haven't heard of any traction in Crochet trade talks involving any of those teams."
Crochet has a 3.07 ERA with a 157-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .201 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 111 1/3 innings pitched across 21 games this season.
If Milwaukee has deemed the pricetag for Crochet to be out of their range, which will admittedly be high, the Brewers will need to allocate their time elsewhere as the club desperately needs to bring in a starting pitcher.
Although the 25-year-old would have been one of the best mid-summer additions in years, it's not time for Milwaukee to hit the panic button.
Crochet's teammate Erick Fedde, Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty or Tampa Bay Rays Zach Eflin could be legitimate targets and possibly paired with free-agent veteran Rich Hill who is trying to return to the majors.
