Brewers Should Look To Trade For Young Hurler With Years Of Team Control Left
The July 30 trade deadline is now under two weeks away and the Milwaukee Brewers have an opportunity to make a splash.
Despite concerns about the Brewers roster ahead of the 2024 season, the Brew Crew is first in the National League Central and in a prime position to strike at the deadline. One insider made a list of 2024 All-Stars that could be moved, and Milwaukee may be a candidate to land one of the best southpaws on the trade block.
"The 25-year-old had thrown a total of 85 1/3 innings between the majors and minors prior to this season, so the (Chicago) White Sox -- and any team that might acquire him-- will have to monitor his workload for the rest of the season, potentially turning him into a bullpen asset late in the season," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "The most intriguing aspect of Crochet’s potential availability? He’s under club control through 2026."
Crochet has a 3.02 ERA with a 150-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .199 batting average against and a 0.95 WHIP in 107 1/3 innings pitched across 20 games. His 150 strikeouts lead the majors this year.
The first-time All-Star has been in the trade mill for the better half of the season and Milwaukee has been linked to him many times. Crochet would likely have a hefty price tag attached to him, but the Brewers could be legitimate suitors to land the young star.
The only downside to trading for the 25-year-old is his potential availability late in the season if he needs to switch to the bullpen due to overuse in the first half. The Brewers already have one of the best bullpens in the league and will be getting better with the return of Devin Williams which is expected to be late July.
More MLB: Brewers Make 'Surprising' Pick In First Round Of MLB Draft