Brewers Star Shortstop Prospect Earns Promotion, Moves Up Within Organization
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot on their plate with the trade deadline coming to a close, but that didn't stop the organization from taking a pause from negotiating to promote a young star.
The Brewers have an above-average farm system, and the club recently announced that a promising slugger earned a promotion amid the chaos of the trade deadline. Milwaukee's sixth-round pick of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, Cooper Pratt, has been making waves in the minor leagues and earned a well-deserved bump to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Pratt is hit .295 with 17 extra-base hits including three home runs, 36 RBIs and a .789 OPS in 73 games for the Single-A Carolina Mudcats.
So far in his young career, the 19-year-old has already made the MLB Futures Game roster and cracked MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, sitting at No. 93.
The shortstop first appeared on the list earlier this month, landing at No. 96, and already moved up a few spots in the rankings.
Barring a setback, it shouldn't be long until Pratt receives another promotion to Double-A or even Triple-A if he continues to dominate in the minor leagues at the same rate.
Pratt is quickly becoming a name to keep an eye on as he continues to make a name for himself, and could be a part of the Brewers middle infield in no time.
