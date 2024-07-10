Brewers Starting Pitcher Leaves Game Early After Scary On-Field Incident
The Milwaukee Brewers earned the top spot in the National League Central despite numerous injuries and a thin rotation. Unfortunately, their run-ins with the injured list may have just gotten worse.
A first-year Brewer took the mound on Tuesday night in a rehab outing for Triple-A Nashville when a comebacker hit his left forearm which led to his removal from the game in just the third inning.
"The early diagnosis for rehabbing Brewers left-hander DL Hall is a forearm contusion from this comebacker at Triple-A Nashville," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported. "As of Tuesday night, he was still being evaluated, but there were no initial indications of a fracture."
Hall has a 2.16 ERA with a 16-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 16 2/3 innings pitched across nine games between the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Sounds in his path toward a big-league return following a knee sprain that landed him on the 60-day injured list.
Hall was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Corbin Burnes trade over the winter and was nearing the end of a rehab assignment that he sustained back in April.
The silver lining in the initial report is that the southpaw isn't believed to have fractured his throwing arm, which on average can take around three to six months to heal according to the Reno Orthopedic Center.
It's still unclear how much time the 25-year-old will miss, if any, but an injury of this nature can certainly cause a setback.
