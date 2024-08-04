Brewers Stud Reliever To Begin Rehab Assignment; Is Return On Horizon?
The Milwaukee Brewers received news on Saturday that one of their most talented pitchers is progressing toward a return from injury.
Milwaukee ended Saturday with a five and a half game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. The Cardinals are confident after an impactful deadline, and the Brewers will have to continue playing great baseball to secure a division title.
Christian Yelich’s injury hurts Milwaukee, but manager Pat Murphy could be getting one of his bullpen stars back sooner rather than later.
MLB.com revealed on Saturday that 27-year-old lefty Bryan Hudson is set to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, August 4.
“Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Hudson, who has been sidelined since July 27 with a left oblique strain, would begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on August 4,” MLB.com said. “Murphy said Hudson will need multiple outings before returning to the active roster.”
Hudson has excelled for Milwaukee this year, compiling a 4-1 record with a 1.60 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
Hudson is one of the reasons why the Brewers have the third-best bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball (3.25 entering Saturday).
