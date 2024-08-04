Brewers Superstar Listed Among Top Players On Trade Block This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded throughout the roster but changes could be on the way after the 2024 season comes to an end.
Milwaukee hopefully has a few months left -- including a long playoff run -- before it needs to make any serious decisions. Brewers star closer Devin Williams was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the 2023 season but no deals came to fruition.
While this is the case, it wouldn't be shocking to see his name pop up in rumors again once the 2024 campaign ends. Williams even was called the fourth-best player possibly on the trade block by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"The Brewers made the biggest trade of last winter when they dealt Corbin Burnes, and there were indications then that Devin Williams would be next," Rymer said. "Yet it wasn't just two stress fractures in his back that took Williams off the market. Whereas the Brewers weren't favored to win the NL Central coming into the year, they're in first place and stronger now following Williams' return from the (Injured List) last Sunday...
"Nonetheless, there are good reasons to suspect that the 2020 (National League) Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star will return to the block this winter. One concerns Milwaukee's pragmatism. Burnes got traded in large part because the Brewers knew they weren't going to keep him beyond 2024. The same concern may well apply to Williams, who has a $10.5 million club option for 2025 and is then set for free agency."
Williams is a true superstar and Milwaukee has a club option with him for the 2025 season. He will be a free agent afterward so keep a close eye on him over the next few months.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Star Reportedly Available After Opting For Free Agency