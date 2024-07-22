Brewers Surprisingly Linked To Slugger By MLB Insiders; Could They Make A Splash?
The Milwaukee Brewers are among the many teams looking to add an arm to their starting rotation, could they also be searching for another bat to the lineup?
With the Brewers sitting at the top of the National League Central, they put themselves in a position to be buyers at the deadline. Although most reports have them searching for starting pitchers, two insiders aren't ruling out an extra bat.
"Few players in the game have been as overlooked in the last few years as Christian Walker, who ranks fourth in WAR at first base dating back to 2020. The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleemon wrote on Monday morning. "He brings power at the plate and a slick glove at first. He's a guy who can deepen the middle of most any order from the right side."
Walker is hitting .259 with 41 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .826 OPS (132 OPS+) in 100 games this season.
It would be unlikely that Milwaukee is already looking to replace Rhys Hoskins at first base, who was just brought in last offseason on a two-year deal, but the designated hitter role has left some to be desired from Gary Sánchez and Tyler Black this season. Hoskins could move to DH and Walker -- a two-time Gold Glove winner -- could slot in at first base.
