Brewers Top Pitching Prospect Dominating Double-A; Could He Make Jump To MLB?
The Milwaukee Brewers may be struggling with starting pitching at the major league level, but they have one of the best prospects in the league who is making a case for a call-up.
Jacob Misiorowski was drafted No. 63 overall in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by Milwaukee, and currently pitches in Double-A for the Biloxi Shuckers, where he is making a strong argument that he is ready for a promotion to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds -- or even to the majors.
Misiorowski has a 3.38 ERA with an 88-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .192 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 66 2/3 innings pitched across 16 games this season.
The 22-year-old has already made a name for himself, as he currently ranks No. 32 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospect list, and sits at fifth among right-handed pitchers. He also made an appearance in last year's MLB Futures game.
If all goes right, Misiorowski should be in Triple-A sooner than later and could arguably receive a call-up any day now.
Looking even further than the Sounds, Misiorowski should be given a shot at the major league level where he could fight for a spot in the rotation. There's an argument to be made that he could beat out either of the recently acquired veterans, Aaron Civale and Dallas Keuchel.
A move straight to the big leagues should not be a surprise if the Brewers cannot find a perfect trade partner to bolster the rotation at the deadline.
