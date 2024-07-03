Brewers Trade For Rays Starting Pitcher In Unsuspected Trade Ahead Of Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly made one of their first big trades ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, strengthening one of their weakest points of the roster.
The Brewers have historically been reserved when it comes to the trade deadline, but with just a few weeks left to fill a few holes in their roster, they reportedly traded for a much-needed starting pitcher.
"Breaking: Aaron Civale goes to Brewers in trade," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday morning.
Civale has a career-high 5.07 ERA with an 84-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .270 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 87 innings pitched across 17 games this season.
In return for Civale, the Brewers reportedly are giving up shortstop Gregory Barrios who is hitting .325 with 20 extra-base hits including one home run and 34 RBIs for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Although Barrios has a high upside and is only 20 years old, Milwaukee received a much-needed boost to their rotation by acquiring Civale.
The righty has been struggling this season but will be able to eat innings for the Brewers and could be a more impactful player if he can limit hits -- which will happen if he returns to his career .248 BAA norm.
