Brewers Two-Time All-Star Hurler Nearing Return From Lengthy Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been one of the best in Major League Baseball this season and is very close to receiving reinforcements to make them even better.
While most teams will be searching the market to improve their bullpen ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, Milwaukee will only have to look within the organization as one of the best relievers in baseball could return to major league action in the near future.
"Closer Devin Williams will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment on Saturday with the (High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers), the Brewers announced," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported on Thursday morning.
Williams had a 1.53 ERA with an 87-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .129 batting average against and a 0.92 WHIP in 58 2/3 innings pitched across 61 games last season. He also racked up 36 saves in 40 opportunites while serving as the team's closer.
The righty has not pitched this season as he was sidelined in spring training with a back stress fracture, but barring a setback in his rehab stint he could make his season debut in the upcoming weeks.
Brewers relievers currently have a combined 3.37 ERA which is the fifth-best in the MLB, and adding on Williams for the unofficial second half of the season is a surefire way to equip Milwaukee with the best weapons possible for a postseason run.
