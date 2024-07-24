Brewers Urged To Swing Trade For Rockies Hurler To Bolster Rotation For Playoff Push
With less than a week until the July 30 trade deadline window closing, the Milwaukee Brewers are still searching for a final piece or two to round out their rotation.
Although there have been many starting pitchers in trade talks and hypotheticals to join the Brew Crew this summer, one realistic option keeps coming up.
"An interesting compromise would be to add a controllable arm like Cal Quantrill, who has revived his career with the Colorado Rockies and is under team control through the 2025 season," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Wednesday. "Quantrill would give manager Pat Murphy another arm in the rotation along with Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers and Colin Rea. He would set the Brewers up to have a pretty deep rotation in 2025 when two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff returns."
Quantrill has a 4.15 ERA with an 83-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 108 1/3 innings pitched across 20 games this season.
While it would be ideal for Milwaukee to go and get one of the premier starting pitchers on the trade market such as Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty or Tarik Skubal or Chicago White Sox's Garret Crochett or Erick Fedde, they would likely cost an amount of prospect capital that the Brewers wouldn't be willing to give up.
It's not out of the realm of possibility, but Milwaukee has typically been reserved at the trade deadline and wouldn't have to give up too much to acquire someone like Quantrill, who unfortunately is a more realistic addition.
