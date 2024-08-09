Could Brewers Pull Off Intra-Division Trade For Reds Star This Offseason?
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to take a commanding lead in the National League Central with their upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds, and could also poach one of their stars this offseason.
The Brewers are coming off a series sweep against the Atlanta Braves and have an opportunity to do the same to the Reds starting Friday night. Looking further ahead, the Brew Crew could try to add a Cincinnati infielder this winter who has found himself in trade conversations.
"(Jonathan) India's name was a regular on the rumor mill last winter," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Thursday. "And even less than a week before the deadline, ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported that the New York Yankees were interested in him. The Reds held India in both cases, but let's not be so sure they'll recommit this winter. Once Matt McLain is recovered from shoulder surgery, they'll have a surplus of infielders that could at least make them amenable to hearing offers on the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year."
India is hitting .255 with 33 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 41 RBIs and a .756 OPS (111 OPS+) in 107 games this season.
The 27-year-old has a slight edge over second baseman Brice Turang statistically, but there are a few factors to consider.
Turang is under team control through 2029 and India through 2026, meaning the Brew Crew could find themselves scrambling to find a replacement middle infielder in just a few years.
It may also be too early to give up on Turang, who is only in his age 24 season and can still make major improvements to his game. One area in which he has a massive edge over India is defensively. Turang has four outs above average compared to India's one. The Reds' middle infielder has had an okay season thus far at second base but his career numbers there are horrific.
Trading for India likely isn't the right move, but it would be intriguing to see if Milwaukee could nab an intra-division rival's star.
More MLB: Brewers Superstar Listed As 'Most Likely' To Be Traded In Upcoming Offseason