Could Brewers Swing Second Intra-Division Trade For 'Most Attractive' Hurler?
The Milwaukee Brewers were able to pull off an unforeseen intra-division trade with the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Frankie Montas, but they shouldn't stop there.
The trade deadline looms Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET and the Brewers could use a few more additions to bolster their roster for a postseason run. While the club is rumored to be shopping for a left-handed bat, another starting pitcher could be brought in to tighten the rotation.
"After (Garrett) Crochet and (Jack) Flaherty, and assuming the (Detroit) Tigers hold Tarik Skubal and the San Francisco Giants hold Blake Snell," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday morning. "The most attractive starter available might be the Chicago Cubs' Jameson Taillon."
Taillon has a 3.35 ERA with an 82-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP in 104 2/3 innings across 18 games this season.
Montas is a decent addition to the Brew Crew's rotation, but pairing him with Taillon would potentially put Milwaukee's rotation over the top.
The 32-year-old is under team control through 2026, and although he has an annual value of $18 million per year, would be a great investment.
It's unclear what Taillon's price tag would be in terms of prospect capital, however, Milwaukee should at the least give the Cubs a call.
Not only would the Brewers be adding a potential cornerstone to their roster for years to come, but they would be taking away a divisional threat -- killing two birds with one stone.
