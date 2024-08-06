Dodgers DFA Intriguing Utilityman, Brewers Could Pursue For Postseason Run
The Milwaukee Brewers lineup will be without superstar outfielder Christian Yelich for an undisclosed amount of time due to a back injury and may want to target a former Los Angeles Dodger as a temporary replacement.
The Brewers are looking to close out the 2024 campaign at the top of the National League Central but will likely have to do so without Yelich for a good portion. It's nearly impossible to replace the former MVP, but the Dodgers recently let go of someone who could at least help bridge the gap until Yelich returns.
"The (Los Angeles) Dodgers activated first baseman Freddie Freeman and designated Infielder/Outfielder Cavan Biggio for assignment," the team announced on social media Monday evening.
Biggio is hitting .197 with 10 extra-base hits including five home runs, 19 RBIs and a .622 OPS (81 OPS+) in 74 games this season between the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.
The 29-year-old has ample experience in the outfield and could come into Milwaukee as a bandage to a roster already feeling the effects of the loss of Yelich, dropping six of the 10 games in that span.
If Biggio can clear waivers, bringing him to Milwaukee may be the best course of action to get the season back on track.
