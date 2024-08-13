Dodgers DFA Slugger Weeks After Trading For Him, Brewers Should Pounce On Opportunity
The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a fierce National League battle, but the latter may have shockingly given the Brew Crew a weapon for the postseason.
Clubs go through a lot of roster turmoil throughout each season, and it's common to see players designated for assignment at any given point of the year. However, it's rare to see a player DFA'd that almost seems like a mistake was made by the front office --and the Dodgers just announced a head-scratcher.
"The Dodgers activated infielder/outfielder Mookie Betts from the injured list and designated infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario for assignment," the team announced on social media Monday afternoon.
Rosario is hitting .305 with 23 extra-base hits including two home runs, 28 RBIs and .746 OPS (98 OPS+) in 81 games this season between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.
The 28-year-old is arguably having a strong campaign, and if he can keep up this pace he could be a legitimate threat in the postseason.
With Milwaukee's lineup missing All-Star Christian Yelich's bat due to a back injury for an undisclosed amount of time, bringing in Rosario would be the right move to put the Brew Crew in the best position possible for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Rarely do we see a player of this caliber up for grabs at this point in the season, and bringing in the utilityman would be a low-risk high-reward move for Milwaukee -- the club should act fast in attempting to add the slugger to their roster.
