Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Ex-Brewer Reportedly Leading Candidate To Be Starting Pitcher At All-Star Game

Milwaukee's old friend may be the AL starting pitcher

Stephen Mottram

May 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the ballpark in the fifth inning of the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the ballpark in the fifth inning of the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are well-represented at this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend, and an old friend is rumored to be starting on the mound for the American League.

A former Brewer and Cy Young winner might be challenging one of the National League's youngest and brightest stars in his first year with a new club.

"(Baltimore) Orioles star Corbin Burnes is expected to get the All-Star start for the AL vs. NL starter Paul Skenes" the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Monday afternoon.

Burnes has a 2.43 ERA with a 110-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.04 WHIP in 118 2/3 innings pitched across 19 games this season.

The 29-year-old will be participating in his first All-Star game since his departure from Milwaukee, marking his fourth appearance overall; all prior nods came from his time with the Brewers.

Burnes would be facing the rookie phenom, Skenes, who has a 1.90 ERA with an 89-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .202 batting average against and a 0.92 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched across just six games this season.

The 94th All-Star Game can be watched on FOX starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: Burnes has in fact been selected to start the All-Star Game.

More MLB: Brewers DFA Veteran Weeks After Trading For Him, Call Up Intriguing Arm

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed