Ex-Brewer Reportedly Leading Candidate To Be Starting Pitcher At All-Star Game
The Milwaukee Brewers are well-represented at this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend, and an old friend is rumored to be starting on the mound for the American League.
A former Brewer and Cy Young winner might be challenging one of the National League's youngest and brightest stars in his first year with a new club.
"(Baltimore) Orioles star Corbin Burnes is expected to get the All-Star start for the AL vs. NL starter Paul Skenes" the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Monday afternoon.
Burnes has a 2.43 ERA with a 110-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.04 WHIP in 118 2/3 innings pitched across 19 games this season.
The 29-year-old will be participating in his first All-Star game since his departure from Milwaukee, marking his fourth appearance overall; all prior nods came from his time with the Brewers.
Burnes would be facing the rookie phenom, Skenes, who has a 1.90 ERA with an 89-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .202 batting average against and a 0.92 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched across just six games this season.
The 94th All-Star Game can be watched on FOX starting at 8 p.m. ET.
UPDATE: Burnes has in fact been selected to start the All-Star Game.
