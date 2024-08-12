Ex-Brewers Hurler Most 'Sought-After' Free Agent This Winter; Is Reunion Possible?
The Milwaukee Brewers traded away a former Cy Young winner last winter, and the club may want to consider bringing him back in the upcoming offseason.
The Brew Crew entered the 2024 campaign lacking starting pitching and although the club acquired Frankie Montas and Aaron Civale before the trade deadline, Milwaukee still needs to improve their rotation. It may be too late to obtain a big name at this point in the season, but one upcoming free agent should be on their radar for the future.
"Corbin Burnes won the National League Cy Young Award with the Brewers in 2021 and now has a chance to join the shortlist of pitchers who have won a Cy Young in both leagues," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Monday morning. "He's in a close race for the American League honor with (Detroit) Tigers' Tarik Skubal. Burnes will be the most sought-after pitcher in his free agent class."
Burnes has a 2.71 ERA with a 137-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .218 batting average against and a 1.05 WHIP in 149 2/3 innings across 24 games this season.
The 29-year-old was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February due to his impending free agency. In return, the Brewers received shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall and a compensation pick that was used in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.
If Burnes is willing to suit up for Milwaukee once more, the Brew Crew should pursue the star pitcher -- who will likely come with a hefty pricetag.
It's unlikely that Milwaukee would pony up for the top hurler on the market but if they ever were to do so, it'd be for their homegrown ace.
