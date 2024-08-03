Ex-Brewers Star Reportedly Available After Opting For Free Agency
One former Milwaukee Brewers star seems to be available.
Former Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel has dealt with injury trouble since 2022 but joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal ahead of the 2024 campaign. Knebel's been dealing with a torn shoulder capsule but was able to return to the mound this season at the minor league level.
Knebel made 12 appearances at the minor league level for Chicago but now is a free agent after reportedly opting out of his contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"The White Sox released right-hander Corey Knebel earlier this week, as reported by Sox Machine’s James Fegan and other members of the team’s beat," Polishuk said. "MLB.com’s profile page for Knebel lists the transaction as an “elected free agency,” which implies that Knebel exercised an opt-out clause in the minor league contract he signed last winter.
"Knebel suffered a capsule tear in his right shoulder almost two years ago, and after missing the 2023 season entirely, he returned to action in June as part of a rehab assignment with Chicago’s rookie league affiliate..."At Triple-A, Knebel had a perfect 0.00 ERA across 5 1/3 innings, with a 44.4 percent strikeout rate and 11.1 percent walk rate."
The righty was selected in the first round of the 2013 Major League Baseball trade deadline by the Detroit Tigers and made his big league debut in 2014. He joined the Brewers ahead of the 2015 season and spent five seasons with the club.
In five seasons, Knebel logged a 3.20 ERA in 231 total appearances while earning his lone All-Star nod.
