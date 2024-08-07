Ex-Brewers Starting Pitcher Signs With NL Central Rival To Rejuvenate Career
The Milwaukee Brewers rotation is a bit beat up at the moment, but that doesn't necessarily mean the club has to go out and find available starting pitchers.
Once all of Milwaukee's injured starters return to the rotation, the team should be in an even better position to contend. The Brewers still hold a six-game lead over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central and should have no problem making the postseason.
Thus, it makes sense that Milwaukee made no efforts to reunite with a former hurler who recently signed with one of the Brewers' biggest rivals.
The Chicago Cubs signed right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser to a minor league contract Tuesday after being released by the New York Mets shortly before the July 30 trade deadline.
Houser posted a 31-34 record with a 4.00 ERA, 439-to-212 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .244 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP across seven seasons while playing for the Brewers.
The 31-year-old was traded last offseason -- along with outfielder Tyrone Taylor -- to the Mets in exchange for RHP Coleman Crow.
Unfortunately for Houser, his stint with the Mets was disappointing and short-lived. He logged a 1-5 record with a 5.84 ERA, 45-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .272 batting average against and a 1.53 WHIP in 69 1/3 innings pitched -- mostly as a reliever.
It wouldn't have made sense for the Brewers to re-sign Houser, considering they already have plenty of starters who are getting the job done. Hopefully, he doesn't turn things around in Chicago and return to make the Brewers regret passing on a reunion.
