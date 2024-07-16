Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Could Be Perfect Option For Brewers At Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers currently are considered one of the top contenders for the World Series in the National League.
Milwaukee has been much better than expected so far this season and is in first place in the National League Central with an impressive 55-42 record. The Brewers have been great but with the trade deadline two weeks away, they could get even better soon.
The Brewers are expected to buy at the deadline and adding a boost to the starting rotation is the club's biggest need.
Rumors have been swirling over the last few months about who possibly could be traded and one player who has been consistently mentioned is Detroit Tigers' resurgent ace Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty has shined for the Tigers this season and would be a great pickup for the Brewers. The eight-year big league veteran has familiarity with the National League Central after spending most of his career to this point with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.
He was selected in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and debuted with St. Louis in 2017. Flaherty spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Cardinals before being traded last year.
Flaherty has a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts so far this season and immediately would give the Brewers a much-needed boost for the rotation. Milwaukee has a real chance to make some noise down the stretch and should consider a deal to acquire Flaherty.
More MLB: Brewers Could Acquire Rising Superstar To Fill Biggest Need At Deadline