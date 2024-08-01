Former Brewers Hurler DFA'd By Red Sox, Could Reunion Be On Horizon?
The Milwaukee Brewers upgraded their bullpen this summer with the help of reinforcements coming off injuries, but have an opportunity to add a recently released old friend.
The Brewers' bullpen is ranked the third-best across Major League Baseball with a combined 3.29 ERA. It could receive an additional arm after the Boston Red Sox designated a hurler for assignment and he opted to leave the organization.
"Source: Chase Anderson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. Declined that assignment and is expected to hit free agency," MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Thursday afternoon.
Anderson has a 4.85 ERA with a 35-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .231 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 52 innings across 27 games this season.
The veteran played for Milwaukee from 2016 through 2019 until he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Chad Spanberger, who never panned out for the Brewers and was released in 2021.
While it would be fun to see a reunion, Milwaukee likely wouldn't bring back Anderson for several reasons; the 36-year-old wouldn't necessarily impact their great bullpen, the Brew Crew would have to remove someone from their active roster and the club is already anticipating the highly talented southpaw DL Hall back from a rehab assignment shortly.
While a reunion with Anderson isn't completely off the table, the righty would likely find a new home elsewhere.
