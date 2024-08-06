Former Brewers Hurler Inks New Deal With Defending World Series Champions
A former member of the Milwaukee Brewers has reportedly found a new home just days after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox.
Milwaukee's bullpen is one of the best in Major League Baseball, so a familiar face landing with a new team won't necessarily be deemed a loss for the Brew Crew.
Right-hander Chase Anderson is signing a deal with the Texas Rangers according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Monday.
Anderson has a 4.85 ERA with a 35-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .231 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 52 innings across 27 games this season.
The 36-year-old is on his third team in the calendar year following his release from the Pittsburgh Pirates and now the Red Sox.
Throughout the 2024 campaign, the veteran has been used as pitching depth, almost always pitching either in blowouts or when the bullpen was depleted, in order to keep the higher-leverage arms rested. He will likely serve a similar role with the Rangers barring a massive step-up in his performance.
Texas does have one of the worst bullpens in the league with a combined 4.35 team ERA which ranks No. 26 in the majors, so on paper signing Anderson does make sense for the struggling defending World Series Champions.
More MLB: Dodgers DFA Intriguing Utilityman, Brewers Could Pursue For Postseason Run