Former Two-Time All-Star Pitcher Seeking New Deal, Could Brewers Be A Fit?
The Milwaukee Brewers' biggest need at the July 30 trade deadline is an improvement to their rotation, and one veteran just left his club in search of filling that role.
The Brewers have been dealing with injuries all season long, with their starting pitching staff taking a good part of the blow. Fortunately, a veteran arm that made himself available could be a viable option to bolster the Brewers rotation for a deep playoff push.
"Johnny Cueto just exercised his opt-out from the Rangers. Seeks team that needs more immediate starting or long relief help," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday.
Cueto has a 5.71 ERA with a 34-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .263 batting average against, and a 1.22 WHIP in 41 innings pitched across nine games between Triple-A Round Rock and the Rangers' rookie ball team in the Arizona Complex League.
Although Cueto is seeking a role that would fit exactly what Milwaukee should be searching for, he likely won't find his way to the Brewers any time soon.
Just last week, the Brewers traded for Dallas Keuchel who is likely to be the only veteran starter of this caliber brought in before the trade deadline. Cueto also doesn't have the talent that Milwaukee would be looking to acquire, as they need someone who could be a legitimate option in their rotation.
