Giants Reportedly Open To Trading Two Intriguing Sluggers, Brewers Should Pursue
With the July 30 trade deadline less than a week away, the Milwaukee Brewers have clear needs to be addressed for a deep postseason run.
Entering Monday, the Brewers were thought to be targeting a starting pitcher but after star outfielder Christian Yelich was placed on the 10-day injured list, the team is now searching for a left-handed bat as well. Fortunately, the San Francisco Giants are rumored to be placing two veteran bats on the trade block, and each could be exactly what Milwaukee is looking for.
"The Giants, 2-5 since the All-Star break, have indicated to teams that they're willing to trade some of their veteran players," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday afternoon. "One possible scenario: They could move an outfielder, Michael Conforto or Mike Yastrzemski, to open up playing time for Luis Matos."
Conforto is hitting .226 with 27 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and a .713 OPS (105 OPS+) in 80 games this season.
Yastrzemski is hitting .244 with 23 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 33 RBIs and a .750 OPS (116 OPS+) in 85 games this season.
Either of the two veterans would immediately impact a weakened Brewers lineup. Conforto makes the most sense as a pure rental given his status as an impending free agent, while Yastrzemski is under control through 2025 and could muddy plans moving forward.
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Interested In Polarizing Angels Southpaw, Is Trade Likely?