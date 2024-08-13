Haunted Hotels And Homeruns; Dodgers' Mookie Betts 'Scary' Problem For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the more crucial series of the 2024 campaign and they may have the paranormal working on their side.
Although Halloween is still over two months away, things have reportedly already begun to get spooky in Milwaukee -- specifically for a certain Dodgers outfielder. Mookie Betts made his return to Major League Baseball following a sprain in his hand, but a report suggests he may have preferred to wait until the Dodgers left Milwaukee to travel with the team.
"Dodgers' right fielder Mookie Betts, for a second straight year, declined to stay with the team in the supposedly haunted Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. He’s at an Air BnB. He don’t like ghosts." the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovana reported Monday evening.
The Pfister Hotel opened in 1893 by Charles Pfister himself, and he is rumored to still be enjoying his stay on the property.
"Charles Pfister is so closely connected with this hotel, he becomes kind of the spokes-ghost," Pfister narrator Anna Lardinois said as transcribed by WUWM's Becky Mortenson. "And if you had to have a ghost in a hotel, I can't think of a better one than Charles Pfister. Because Charles Pfister, it appears, just wants you to have an amazing time in his hotel and wants the hometown baseball team to win.”
Unfortunately, Pfister's wish didn't come true Monday night as the Dodgers won the series opener against Milwaukee. For Betts, his decision to stay away from the hotel proved to be the right choice as he had a projected 375-foot homerun off right-hander Freddy Peralta in the third inning.
If the hotel is haunted, it's good to know that the spirits are on the Brew Crew's side.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Hurler Most 'Sought-After' Free Agent This Winter; Is Reunion Possible?