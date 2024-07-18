Here's How Brewers All-Star Closer Devin Williams Fared In First Rehab Outing
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been stellar throughout the 2024 season, and a massive reinforcement could be coming back soon to make it even stronger.
The Brewers have been without two-time All-Star Devin Williams for the entirety of the 2024 campaign after he sustained a back stress fracture in spring training, and he is finally gearing up for a return to action. Williams took the mound for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday and showed why he's still one of the best closers in the league.
In Williams' first rehab start he didn't allow a single earned run, hit or walk and struck out the side in the one inning he pitched in part of a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers minor league affiliate High-A West Michigan Whitecaps.
The Brewers have the third-best bullpen in the majors with an impressive 3.35 ERA, trailing only the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians. The group will be drastically improved once the 29-year-old returns to the big leagues.
The righty is eyeing a return to the bullpen in late July and after his impressive first rehab appearance, it seems like he'll be on track to make that artificial deadline, barring another setback.
