Here's How Brewers' Devin Williams Performed In First Appearance Of 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't have to hit the trade market to get one of the best relievers in the league activated on their roster.
As the July 30 trade deadline nears, teams across the league are looking to bolster their roster for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. For Milwaukee, the most notable change to their roster thus far came from within.
Two-time All-Star Devin Williams made his first appearance in the majors Sunday night against the Miami Marlins after missing the entirety of the season due to a back stress fracture he sustained in spring training.
Williams didn't allow a single earned run, let up one hit and one walk, and struck out one in the ninth inning of a 6-2 win over the Marlins.
The Brewers bullpen was already arguably the best-built part of their roster with a combined team ERA of 3.31, the third-best in Major League Baseball, trailing the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians.
The 29-year-old will be a crucial part of Milaukees postseason run and his return to action will put the Brewers bullpen in the best possible spot for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
As for the rest of the roster, the trade deadline is under 48 hours away and the front office still needs to acquire a starting pitcher and a left-handed bat.
The rumor mill has indicated that Milwaukee is making a strong push for Chicago White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde but will have to outbid a National League Central rival to do so.
