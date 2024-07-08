Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Marlins Rising Star Seemingly Available; Could Brewers Make Splash?

Milwaukee could trade for a young pitcher with high upside

Aug 22, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Could the Milwaukee Brewers pivot from their typical ways of conservative additions and make a blockbuster trade this summer?

With the July 30 trade deadline on the horizon, the Brewers are among the many teams that are on the lookout for rotational help. Fortunately, one Miami Marlins up-and-comer reportedly is catching interest from teams across the league and may be on the move by the end of the month.

"Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo is on the injured list until at least Aug. 18 with a lumbar stress reaction (back)," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday. "But it hasn’t stopped teams from inquiring about his availability, believing he’d still make an impact in the pennant stretch and postseason."

Luzardo has a 5.00 ERA with a 58-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 66 2/3 innings pitched across 12 games this season. While that is far from the makings of an All-Star campaign, he's shown much more signs of developing into a frontline start in year's past.

Over the past season seasons, the rising star posted a combined 3.48 ERA (128 ERA+) with a 328-to-90 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 279 innings across 50 starts.

The 26-year-old would strengthen Milwaukee's rotation once activated from the injured list and, if he can stay healthy, be a big part of a postseason run.

Most importantly, the southpaw is under team control through 2026 and would become a building block for the Brewers rebuilt rotation in the post-Corbin Burnes era.

Though Luzardo has been battling through a few injuries this season, the Brewers should still consider trading for the hurler, who could be a part of the team for years to come. It would cost Milwaukee a hefty sum in terms of prospect capital but young frontline starters are few and far between.

