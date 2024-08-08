MLB Insider Believes Brewers Will Face Very Difficult Decision This Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot on their plate trying to secure a National League Central title and possibly a World Series. Still, it may be time to start thinking about the offseason.
A crucial part of the 2024 Brewers' success has come from star shortstop Willy Adames, who has more than earned a hefty paycheck when he becomes a free agent this offseason. One MLB insider had high praise for the 28-year-old and didn't mince his words about his value to Milwaukee.
"Assuming the Brewers pick up club options on Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta, their biggest free agent will be their shortstop," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Wednesday afternoon. "Adames, one of Milwaukee’s key contributors and perpetually one of the most underrated players in the game, could really cash in this offseason."
Adames is hitting .252 with 45 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .781 OPS (115 OPS+) in 112 games this season.
As a small market team, the Brew Crew will face a very difficult decision this winter in regards to the shortstop. Letting a key part of their young core sign elsewhere could set the club back a few years, but paying Adames what he is worth may be a big hit to the team's payroll.
If Milwaukee doesn't spend big on an extension with the 28-year-old, they may have to tread water in their middle infield until Cooper Pratt is ready to be called up.
More MLB: MLB Insider Outlines 'Best-Case' Scenario For Remainder Of Brewers Season