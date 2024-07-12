MLB Insider Believes Brewers Will Make Notable Additions At Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have already taken a chance on two veteran pitchers, Aaron Civale and Dallas Keuchel, to strengthen their rotation ahead of the July 30 trade deadline -- but may not be done yet.
The Brewers are arguably an improved starting rotation away from being considered legitimate contenders for a title, as larger market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are still heavily favored on the National League side. Fortunately, one insider believes Milwaukee has atleast one more trick up its sleeve to bolster their rotation for a deep postseason run.
"The first-place Brewers made the first notable trade of the deadline when they acquired right-hander Aaron Civale from the (Tampa Bay) Rays, adding a much-needed veteran starter to their roster," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on Thursday morning. "They are not done and will continue to find ways to improve their overall starting pitching depth."
Slam-dunk additions to the rotation include Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet or Erick Fedde, Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty or Toronto Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt.
The prospect capital required for one of the premier starting pitchers on the trade block would be high for the Brewers, who typically have more of a conservative approach at the deadline -- but with another first-place finish likely, now would be a good time to strike.
Regardless of the starting pitching talent that Milwaukee does acquire, it's relieving to hear that the front office is still on the hunt for a stronger rotation.
