MLB Insider Claims Brewers Are 'Not Done' Making Trade Deadline Moves
The Milwaukee Brewers are atop the National League Central and put themselves in a spot to be buyers at the July 30 trade deadline which is now just a week away.
Although the Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, there are still holes on the roster that need to be filled if they'd like to have a deep postseason run. Thankfully, one insider believes Milwaukee is still in hot pursuit of pitching help even after the minor additions made earlier this month.
"The Milwaukee Brewers already added hurler Aaron Civale, but they might not be done with the starting pitching market," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote on Tuesday morning.
Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty or Tarik Skubal, Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet or Erick Fedde, Toronto Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt or Yusei Kikuchi could all fit in Milwaukee if the club decides to go all in this summer to round out their rotation for October.
Although the Brewers have historically been reserved at the trade deadline, this could be the year the front office decides to make a splash and trade for one of the premier starting pitchers mentioned above.
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently designated veteran hurler James Paxton for assignment, and if Milwaukee were to acquire the southpaw they could pair him with just one of the aforementioned starting pitchers on the trade block -- lessening the pressure of the trade deadline and keeping more prospect capital in the farm system.
