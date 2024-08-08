MLB Insider Compares Young Brewers Slugger To Yankees Superstar
The New York Yankees have a roster filled with some of the league's best talent, and one Milwaukee Brewer is drawing comparisons to a certain superstar outfielder.
The Brewers allowed more than a few young players the opportunity to shine this season and it has more than paid off, earning the top spot in the National League Central. While credit is due all around the diamond, one Major League Baseball insider gave his flowers to a young star and compared him to one of the biggest names in baseball.
"(Jackson Chourio) reminds me, this season, of Juan Soto at the beginning of his career," ESPN's Buster Olney said on "Baseball Tonight" on Thursday morning. "Where you're like okay this player is different, we've seen great young players before but this player is different in the way that he's excelling."
Chourio is hitting .272 with 27 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and a .737 OPS (103 OPS+) in 100 games this season.
High praise was due for the 20-year-old who has been a key part of Milwaukee's 2024 campaign, and the Soto comparisons are well-deserved.
If the outfielder can keep up this pace he could quickly become the face of the Brewers for many years to come, as the front office smartly locked up Chourio through 2033.
