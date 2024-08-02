MLB Insider Dubs Brewers Trade Deadline Acquisition "Weirdest" Across League
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired a much-needed starting pitcher at this year's trade deadline and one analyst had choice wording for the transaction.
Intra-division trades can be tricky and difficult to pull off, as neither team wants to give a division rival assets to use against them. However, Milwaukee and the Cincinnati Reds came to a deal ahead of the trade deadline which an insider scrutinized.
"Weirdest trade: The Reds trading starting pitcher Frankie Montas to the Brewers for outfielder Joey Wiemer, right-hander Jakob Junis and cash," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Friday morning. "Montas has been inconsistent, but he did make some strong starts for Cincinnati. I understood trading him to open a rotation spot for a young starter and save some money. But I didn't get the return."
Montas has a 5.01 ERA with a 78-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.44 WHIP in 93 1/3 innings across 19 games this season.
Based on Bowden's comments, the Brew Crew won the trade. Milwaukee finally added an arm to a thin rotation and the two players they gave up don't equate to an equal trade value for the Reds.
Montas is expected to make his first start for the Brewers in the series opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
