MLB Insider Lists Three Potential Trade Targets To Strengthen Brewers' Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting atop the National League Central and in a position to acquire some notable names ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Although Milwaukee has surprised the league thus far, reinforcements are still needed to compete in the postseason, specifically for the rotation. One insider floated around three stars that could be available to strengthen the Brewers' pitching staff.
“The Brewers aren’t usually in a position to add much payroll,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote on Sunday. “But trade candidates such as Jack Flaherty, Erick Fedde and Cal Quantrill could make sense."
The Brewers desperately need to acquire starting pitching, and either Flaherty, Fedde or Quantrill would not only make sense but be considered one of the missing pieces needed to better the rotation.
Entering Tuesday, the Brewers are holding onto the ninth-best team ERA in the league and realistically are only one-to-two starters away from being able to make a massive jump and improve their rotation greatly.
With Joe Ross' return anticipated to be in late July paired with the aforementioned potential trade candidates, Milwaukee’s pitching staff would be in a lot better shape entering the unofficial second half of the season.
