MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction On Intriguing Brewers Trade Deadline Acquisition
The Milwaukee Brewers' window to find starting pitching help is closing as the July 30 trade deadline approaches rapidly.
The Brewers are thought to be both buying and selling at the deadline, with starting pitching at the forefront of the front office's list of needs. One insider listed a move for every team and predicts the Brewers will target a Colorado Rockies arm to aid Milwaukee in their postseason run.
"Trade: Brewers acquire right-handed-pitcher Cal Quantrill from the Rockies," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning. "Make no mistake, if the Brewers hope to make a deep playoff run this year, General Manager Matt Arnold would be wise to aim higher in his search for another starting pitcher. But you can definitely talk yourself into Quantrill being a fit in Milwaukee."
Quantrill has a 4.09 ERA with an 86-to-43 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 114 1/3 innings across 21 games this season.
The 29-year-old is under team control through 2025 and could be a cornerstone of Milwaukee's rotation for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and even through next year.
The righty likely wouldn't come at a high cost, meaning the Brewers could trade for Quantrill without losing too much prospect capital -- and even look to make more notable moves at the trade deadline.
The Brew Crew is also rumored to be looking to add a temporary right-handed bat now that star outfielder Christian Yelich will miss some time with a back injury, and acquiring a mid-level starting pitcher like Quantrill would allow the Brewers to reallocate trade chips to bring in a bat.
