MLB Insider Outlines 'Best-Case' Scenario For Remainder Of Brewers Season

Milwaukee needs a few things to go their way

Stephen Mottram

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the field prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the field prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers have dealt with many injuries this season and despite all of them, unexpectedly took control of the National League Central.

With just under two months until the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, the Brew Crew will be hoping more than a few things go their way to end the season on top. One Major League Baseball insider provided the framework for what Milwaukee will need to claim a division title.

"William Contreras, Willy Adames, Jackson Chourio and Rhys Hoskins may be able to provide enough offense for the Brewers to hold on and win the NL Central, but there's no question that they need to get former NL MVP Christian Yelich back to have a chance at a run in October," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday morning.

"Yelich is currently attempting a rest-and-rehab approach to deal with his lower back inflammation. If that doesn't work, he'll likely need season-ending surgery, which could put a fork in the Brewers' chances of making a deep postseason run."

Presuming Yelich either doesn't need surgery or can hold off until the winter, Milwaukee will have its best chance at a World Series title in years.

The Brew Crew's largest flaw is its rotation, but their bullpen and lineup have shown that they can compete at a high level and put the club in the best position possible for a deep postseason run.

Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

