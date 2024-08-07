MLB Insider Outlines 'Best-Case' Scenario For Remainder Of Brewers Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have dealt with many injuries this season and despite all of them, unexpectedly took control of the National League Central.
With just under two months until the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, the Brew Crew will be hoping more than a few things go their way to end the season on top. One Major League Baseball insider provided the framework for what Milwaukee will need to claim a division title.
"William Contreras, Willy Adames, Jackson Chourio and Rhys Hoskins may be able to provide enough offense for the Brewers to hold on and win the NL Central, but there's no question that they need to get former NL MVP Christian Yelich back to have a chance at a run in October," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday morning.
"Yelich is currently attempting a rest-and-rehab approach to deal with his lower back inflammation. If that doesn't work, he'll likely need season-ending surgery, which could put a fork in the Brewers' chances of making a deep postseason run."
Presuming Yelich either doesn't need surgery or can hold off until the winter, Milwaukee will have its best chance at a World Series title in years.
The Brew Crew's largest flaw is its rotation, but their bullpen and lineup have shown that they can compete at a high level and put the club in the best position possible for a deep postseason run.
More MLB: MLB Insider Ranks Brewers Position Player As Second-Best In Majors Amid Strong Season