MLB Insider Provides Update On Latest Christian Yelich Season-Ending Surgery Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers have dealt with many injuries to some of the best names on their roster and their injury woes got even worse yesterday.
The Brewers have a lot on their plate with the July 30 trade deadline looming and they may have caught a break with one insider's latest report.
"Christian Yelich is getting examined today at which point the fate of his season will be determined," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory." "I am told his preference here is to 'rest and rehab' and engage in pain management that way he can come back this season, that's what he wants to do."
Yelich is hitting .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (153 OPS+) in 73 games this season.
The former National League MVP has been a cornerstone of the NL Central's first-place Brewers this season and is having one of his best seasons in recent years. Losing him for the remainder of the 2024 campaign would be nothing short of devastating.
It's encouraging to hear that Yelich's preference is to rehab his lower back injury and possibly put off surgery until after the season, however, the decision may come down to his doctor's orders.
If the absolute worst-case scenario becomes a reality, Milwaukee would have to add an outfielder to their list of mid-summer additions -- and have under a week to do so.
