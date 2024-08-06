Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Insider Ranks Brewers Position Player As Second-Best In Majors Amid Strong Season

Milwaukee has a star on their roster

Jul 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of talent on their roster and one player in particular is getting well-deserved recognition.

The Brewers control the National League Central due to a strong lineup, which one insider claims contains the second-best player at his respective position.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the top 10 players at every position, and Milwaukee's own William Contreras landed at the No. 2 spot among catchers, trailing Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman.

Contreras has a .279 batting average with 40 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .782 OPS (116 OPS+) in 107 games this season.

The 26-year-old is one of the Brewers' best offensive weapons, ranking in the 90th percentile for both average exit velocity and hard-hit balls according to Baseball Savant,

Contreras is primed to be a large part of the remainder of the 2024 campaign and the Brewers' postseason run.

As for the ranking, the two-time All-Star is right on par offensively than Rutschman who has a .265 batting average with 32 extra-base hits including 17 home runs.

The two catchers won't have a chance to beat out the other in a head-to-head matchup for the remainder of the 2024 regular season but could meet in the World Series as both clubs are at the top of their respective divisions.

