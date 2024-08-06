MLB Insider Says Ex-Brewers Flamethrower Could Make 'Compelling' Case For Cy Young
Despite having control of the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers could greatly benefit from having another impactful arm in their rotation.
Throughout the 2024 campaign, the consensus is that the Brewers are roughly one great starting pitcher away from an almost flawless roster. The pitcher missing from the rotation could have still been rostered in Milwaukee and is in the running for the American League Cy Young award.
"(Corbin) Burnes isn't that far off from where (Tarik) Skubal is, with an identical 12-4 record and a 2.63 ERA (third-best in the AL), as well as 132 strikeouts -- which included the 1,000th of his career in his last start," MLB.com's David Adler wrote Tuesday morning. "The (Baltimore) Orioles ace already has a National League Cy Young Award under his belt, and if Burnes steps up down the stretch for an O's team battling the (New York) Yankees for the AL East title, he'll have a compelling case again."
Burnes has a 2.63 ERA with a 132-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 143 2/3 innings across 23 games this season.
The 29-year-old was notably shipped to Baltimore last winter and the Brewers did receive great compensation for the former Cy Young winner -- shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall and a compensatory pick.
As for the trade, it was a relatively even package for both clubs. The irony of the situation is Milwaukee's need for a highly-talented starting pitcher, which was noted entering the season.
For Burnes, he'll likely be a runner-up for the AL Cy Young award this year with Skubal being the frontrunner. Major League Baseball experts held a mid-season vote in which Burnes received two first-place votes compared to Skubal's 32.
