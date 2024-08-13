MLB Insider Shockingly Leaves Brewers Rookie Out Of NL Awards Discussion
The Milwaukee Brewers seem to be an overlooked team in the National League despite possession of the top spot in the NL Central, and the neglect appears to spill over to individual players as well.
Although seasonal awards typically come down to a close race, there are often players who are without a doubt in the conversation. That appears not to be the case for a star Brewers rookie who has been phenomenal for the Brew Crew this season -- but still wasn't mentioned in a recent conversation about NL Rookie of the Year.
"With the season nearly three-fourths complete, the leading NL contenders appear to be Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes, Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga and San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday morning. "Though St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Mason Winn, Cubs first baseman Michael Busch and even San Francisco Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald also are worthy of mention."
Notably not mentioned was the Brewers star outfielder, rookie Jackson Chourio, who has been one of the best players on the best team in the NL Central.
Chourio is hitting .269 with 29 extra-base hits including 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .741 OPS (104 OPS+) in 105 games this season.
Whether the 20-year-old was intentionally, left out or not is the question, but Chourio deserves to be included in the conversation.
Hopefully, the outfielder could use this as motivation as Milwaukee enters a crucial part of the 2024 campaign and throughout the postseason.
