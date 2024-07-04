MLB Insiders Give Concerning Update On Brewers' Mentality For Upcoming Trade Deadline
With less than a month until the July 30 trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers have a clear need for an improved rotation.
With one of the league's best bullpens and a very talented lineup, Milwaukee has almost everything you would ask for from a club. The one area that is lacking is their rotation, but some insiders don’t think fans should be anticipating many moves to strengthen their starting five ahead of the trade deadline.
“The Milwaukee Brewers, leading their division with the National League’s third-best record despite needing pitching help, don’t seem inclined to fix that hole through big spending or by trading top prospects at the deadline, according to people familiar with the club’s thinking,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney wrote on Monday morning.
“Rival evaluators like the Brewers’ surplus of young outfielders, which could conceivably be tapped into in order to make deals, but Milwaukee puts a high value on such depth.”
Although the idea of preserving young talent in the farm system for a one-year rental is arguably the best move for the future of the club, when a team needs starting pitching and has the ability to go out and get it, it should be a no-brainer.
Whether Milwaukee will be able to use their current pitching staff for a deep playoff push is a big question, and although they are hanging on to the top spot of the National League Central, any talented reinforcements should be welcomed.
Granted a few names returning from the injured list will bolster the rotation, but the Brewers should not rule out trading for talent to better the team for any reason.
