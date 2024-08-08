NL Rival DFA's Former World Series Champion, Brewers Could Poach For Postseason Run
The Milwaukee Brewers roster took a devastating blow when they lost former MVP Christian Yelich for an undisclosed amount of time while he rehabs his back injury, but could acquire a National League rival's outfielder as a brief placeholder.
The Atlanta Braves made a slew of roster moves that included designating an intriguing player for assignment who could make a difference in Milwaukee's lineup.
"The Braves today selected right-handed pitcher Parker Dunshee to the major league roster and recalled outfielder Eli White to Atlanta," the Braves announced on social media Thursday morning. "The club optioned left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game and designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment."
Rosario is hit .175 with 22 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 35 RBIs and a .531 OPS (26 OPS+) in 91 games between the Washington Nationals and Braves this season.
Although the 32-year-old has the worst batting average in his Major League Baseball career, taking a chance on the left-handed bat could be a decent addition to Milwaukee's lineup for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
The Brew Crew has notably been short on left-handed hitters throughout the season and with the temporary absence of star outfielder Christian Yelich, the club needs one more than ever.
Rosario ranks in the 78th percentile for average exit velocity and could be a great power-hitting bat for Milwaukee to close out the 2024 season on top, and possibly aid the Brewers in their postseason run.
There won't be many lefty bats available this late in the season, so the Brew Crew should take a chance on Rosario in hopes that he can turn his 2024 campaign around.
