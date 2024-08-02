Orioles DFA Intriguing Hurler Despite Strong Start To Season; Should Brewers Pursue?
The Milwaukee Brewers may want to consider bringing in a pitcher who recently chose to bet on himself.
After the trade deadline, the Brewers will have to resort to players designated for assignment to upgrade or fill holes on their roster, and the Baltimore Orioles recently released a hurler that might be a fit with Milwaukee's bullpen.
"Right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. DFA’d him last Friday," MLB.com's Jake Rill reported Thursday afternoon.
Nittoli has an impressive 1.50 ERA with an 8-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in just 12 innings across nine games between the Oakland Athletics and Orioles.
The 33-year-old has impressive numbers in a small sample size and could be brought in to stay with Triple-A Nashville and be called up to the majors when the rotation needs an arm.
The finesse hurler has a 2.73 ERA with a 40-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP in 26 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season.
Nittoli doesn't have much of a fastball, averaging 90.8 MPH, but his five-pitch mix of a cutter, sweeper, curveball, changeup and sinker has proven to work out for him this season.
One downside to the righty is his high walk rate, but he also boasts a an above average whiff percentage due to his movement-centered pitch mix.
Milwaukee will have left-hander DL Hall returning from his rehab stint soon, so it's unclear if the team will clear room on the roster to add Nittoli -- or have the desire to take a chance on the veteran.
