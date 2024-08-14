Rangers All-Star Could Be Available; Brewers Should Attempt Rare Post-Deadline Move
The Milwaukee Brewers may have a shot at landing a premier starting pitcher after the trade deadline in a rare move that reportedly in on the table by the Texas Rangers.
While most major league rosters aren't expected to be much different from now until the postseason, one insider believes the Rangers could unexpectedly provide a contender with an elite arm. While floating around the idea of Texas designating left-hander Andrew Heaney or right-handers David Robertson, Kirby Yates and José Leclerc for assignment, a two-time All-Star was also thrown in the mix.
"Righty Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 postseason innings, almost certainly would be (claimed), and the Rangers could take a chance by exposing him to waivers as well," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday morning.
Eovaldi has a 3.75 ERA with a 117-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .229 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 120 innings across 21 games this season.
The downside to claiming the 34-year-old would be the financial situation Milwaukee would be putting itself in. If Eovaldi pitches 36 more innings he'd be eligible to receive a $20 million player option for 2025 and the Brewers would be taking on that contract liability.
On the bright side, Milwaukee would land one of the best postseason pitchers in professional baseball for their chase of a World Series title and having him on for 2025 -- while expensive, could be highly impactful.
