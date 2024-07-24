Rangers Rumored To Deal Starting Pitcher, Brewers Could Be Perfect Trade Partner
The Milwaukee Brewers are supposedly entering the July 30 trade deadline with a buy and sell mindset, and have the talent to do exactly that.
While it can often be difficult to find a perfect trade partner, one Major League Baseball insider noted that the Texas Rangers are looking to sell what Milwaukee needs and want what Milwaukee has.
"If anything, the (Texas) Rangers' pitching depth might enable them to trade a starting pitcher," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Wednesday afternoon. "The team would like to add another bat, and perhaps a controllable reliever. Michael Lorenzen, a potential free agent, would be one candidate to move, particularly if the Rangers do not project him as part of a postseason rotation."
Lorenzen has a 3.53 ERA with a 73-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .216 batting average against and a 1.24 WHIP in 97 innings pitched across 17 games this season.
The Brewers' bullpen is well-equipped and if the front office decides that acquiring starting pitching is a necessity, it wouldn't be too out of the realm of possibility that we see one of the many talented relievers shipped to Texas for Lorenzen. More likely, the Brew Crew could deal from their big-league-ready outfield depth in order to bring in the reliable starter they have sought after.
The club could still stay afloat if they were to leverage bullpen depth and possibly a bat for the 32-year-old and could finally shape out the rotation for a postseason run.
