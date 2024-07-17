Rangers Star Fireballer Could Be Traded; Should Brewers Get Involved?
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most surprising teams in baseball so far this season.
Texas won the World Series last year and on paper had one of the most stacked rosters heading into the 2024 seasons but injuries have completely decimated the team. The Rangers have so much star power but some haven't even touched the field yet, like ace Jacob deGrom.
Injuries have hurt the Rangers and they currently are 7 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot. Texas is starting to get healthier, but it might not have enough time to make up all of the ground and therefore some have said it could be sellers at the trade deadline in two weeks.
One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate is All-Star fireballer Nathan Eovaldi. He has a vesting option for $20 million for the 2025 season if he can combine for 300 innings pitched in 2023 and 2024. That still is up in the air.
If the Rangers are looking to trade him, the Milwaukee Brewers should get on the phone as fast as possible. Milwaukee has surprised people and has been one of the best teams in the National League despite some major losses this past offseason.
The Brewers are one frontline starter away from being considered a serious World Series contender and Eovaldi could be that guy. He has a 2.97 ERA in 16 starts so far and has plenty of postseason success. He helped lead the Rangers to the World Series last year and was an important piece for the 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series-winning team after being acquired at the trade deadline.
Milwaukee should get the Rangers on the phone as fast as possible because there will be competition.
