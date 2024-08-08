Rockies Designate Ex-Brewers Hurler For Assignment Following Tough Season
The Milwaukee Brewers 2021 bullpen finished the year with a top-ten 4.02 ERA in all of Major League Baseball, and a contributor from that campaign is now on the free agency market.
The Colorado Rockies decided to shake up their roster on Tuesday, and in doing so designated John Curtiss for assignment.
Curtiss allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings for the Rockies big-league club but was serviceable for Triple-A Albuquerque with a 4.03 ERA, 30-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP in 38 innings this season.
The 31-year-old had a brief stint in Milwaukee after the Miami Marlins traded him at the 2021 trade deadline for catcher Payton Henry.
Curtiss had a strong campaign with the Marlins, 2.48 ERA in 35 games, but after landing in Wisconsin, things went downhill. The righty had a 12.46 ERA with a 4-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .364 batting average against and a 2.54 WHIP in 4 1/3 innings across six games.
After those six games for Milwaukee, Curtiss landed on the injured list due to his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason.
The righty almost certainly won't end up in Milwaukee following his release by the Rockies, but it is interesting to see where old friends end up.
More MLB: Here's Where Brewers Farm System Placed In Latest Ranking From MLB Insider